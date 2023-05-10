Cleveland EMT worker expected to testify in rape trial goes missing

Cleveland Police

(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Police Department has asked the public to help find a Cleveland EMT worker who’s missing and may be in danger.

Authorities said that 30-year-old Lachelle Jordan has been missing since May 6 and was last seen near Fairport Avenue in Cleveland.

Authorities said that at the time of her disappearance, Jordan was last seen wearing “a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt with ECFD on the back and the Fire logo on the front, green and white tie dye pants and rainbow-colored Croc shoes.”

Mark Barrett, president of the Cleveland EMS Union, told ABC News that Jordan was a new employee and had filed reports with her job that she was being stalked.

Jordan’s job removed her from the truck where she worked and brought her to headquarters due to safety concerns for her and her co-workers, Barrett said.

Days before Jordan’s disappearance, Cleveland prosecutors charged 65-year-old Michael Stennett with stalking and violating an order of protection, according to a Cleveland Municipal Court case summary document.

A family member of Jordan’s told Cleveland 19 News that Jordan was going to testify in a rape case against Stennett, who was indicted on two counts of rape and one count of abduction in May 2022, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

Cleveland police said currently there isn’t any evidence connecting Stennett to Jordan’s disappearance, according to Cleveland 19 News.

According to ABC News Cleveland affiliate WEWS, prior to going missing, Jordan was planning to attend Stennett’s pre-trial hearing on Monday.

According to an arrest warrant for Stennett obtained by WEWS, Jordan noticed that Stennett followed her multiple times while she was in her personal vehicle when she was working, as well as waiting outside her home.

The arrest warrant stated that, two days before she went missing, Jordan allegedly noticed Stennett sitting outside her home, according to WEWS.

Stennett’s attorney did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information on Jordan’s location. People can leave an anonymous tip by calling 216-252-7463.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.