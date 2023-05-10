Wednesday, May 10, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentJohnny Depp reportedly directing Al Pacino in 'Modi'
Entertainment

Johnny Depp reportedly directing Al Pacino in ‘Modi’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Depp and Pacino on the set of ‘Donny Brasco’ — Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images

Johnny Depp is getting behind the camera for the first time since 1997’s The Brave, and The Wrap says he’ll be directing his Donny Brasco co-star Al Pacino.

The Oscar-winning Godfather actor will reportedly play art collector Maurice Gangnat in Modi, a World War I-era film centering on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Riccardo Scamarcio, who played the heavy in John Wick: Chapter 2, will portray the titular artist.

Producer Barry Navidi has also worked with Pacino before, including his Oscar-nominated turn as Shylock in a filmed adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice in 2004. Navidi says of the passion project, “Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar announces first live performance in 20 years
Next article
Will Trump verdict have an impact on the 2024 campaign trail?
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE