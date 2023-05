Community Calendar

Thursday, May 11

ValleyStar RISE Foundation’s 26th annual golf tournament at Chatmoss Country Club. The money raised will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospital of southwest Virginia.

Henry County School Board at 5:30 p.m.

Patrick County School Board at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Music night at Spencer Penn, 5 p.m. doors open, music at 6:15 p.m., $5 admission.

Saturday, May 13

Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast from 6-10 a.m. $8.

Uptown Farmers Market, 7 a.m. until noon.

Dick and Willie ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at 1900 Spruce Street.

Monday, May 15

Startup Martinsville-Henry County Awards at 11 a.m. in City Council Chambers in Martinsville.

P&HCC Board meeting at noon.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting at 5 p.m.

Monday market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelter 3 and 4.

Tuesday, May 16

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

County Breakfast, 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Dyers Store Fire Department, eat-in or take-out. Eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits and fried apples. $9 per plate.

Tuesday, May 23

Henry County Board of Supervisors at 3 p.m. Public hearings at 6 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.