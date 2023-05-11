Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The City council heard from residents air their concerns about skyrocketing real estate assessments. The City Manager has recommended in his proposed budget that the Council keep the tax rate as it is, causing a steep climb in real estate taxes. Add to that another utility rate increase next month causing one resident to suggest it’s enough to make a city resident move to the county. Council held one of three budget work sessions in Council Chambers yesterday evening, hearing from the schools, Social Services, and the library. The library was the only one not to request more money.

WRITE IN: The family of the Virginia six-year-old who shot his teacher in January is defending the child’s mother as she faces charges of child neglect and failure to secure her gun. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Deja Taylor said she wants people to know she’s a good mother. Her grandfather Calvin Taylor – who now has custody of the child – told ABC the child has severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – and rarely speaks about the shooting OPTIONAL TAG – Deja Taylor faces up to 6 years in prison if convicted. The family says her son is thriving and getting the treatment he needs. The teacher has filed a 40 million dollar lawsuit against the school district and school officials – claiming they ignored multiple warnings about the student’s behavior. VERBATIM: He talks a lot more about the day before, or the two days before– than he does about January 6th.

A crash involving a Martinsville school bus sent one student to the hospital yesterday morning. A passenger in a pickup truck that collided with the bus was also transported to the hospital. The driver of the truck was charged with running a red light at the intersection of Fairy and Church Streets.

WRITE IN: A mixed picture of Consumer Prices and inflation today (Wednesday). According to the latest numbers from the government, prices rose zero-point four percent from March to April. But overall inflation is down, year-over-year, from what it was in March. Inflation, now at 4-point-nine percent – is also down from the peak last year – more than nine percent. ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis says gas prices are influencing the numbers. VERBATIM: Where you really are seeing numbers coming down here is in areas like oil prices. Gasoline prices are down dramatically from a year ago. We’re now paying about three dollars and 53 cents on average at the pump. A year ago it was four dollars 33 cents. And while the numbers are definitely improving, they are still elevated.

Lead: Another fast food lawsuit… SOC The parents of a 4-year-old girl in Florida sued McDonald's for causing their daughter to suffer second-degree burns from a "dangerously hot" Chicken McNugget. The incident happened in 2019 when a McNugget from her Happy Meal box fell on her leg, causing burns to her thigh. According to the lawsuit, the hot nugget sat there for around two minutes, leaving the young girl "disfigured and scarred." The family is seeking $15,000 in damages from McDonald's and its franchise, Upchurch Foods, for negligence and poor training.