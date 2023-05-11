Local Weather

Discussion:

High pressure begins to weaken over the area today. Moisture will be on the increase today and tomorrow with mountain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. More widespread showers and thunderstorms return Friday afternoon through the weekend due to an approaching frontal boundary. High-pressure returns briefly before additional chances for rain early next week.

Local forecast:

Mostly sunny today, partly cloudy overnight and mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Look for a high of 80 today, a low of 58 tonight and a high of 82 tomorrow. For the weekend there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Saturday night, falling to 40% on Sunday. Saturday will reach 82 degrees and Sunday will top out at 79. Saturday night will drop to 61.