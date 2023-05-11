Thursday, May 11, 2023
Mayim Bialik reportedly stepping back from ‘Jeopardy!’ over writers strike

Jeopardy! Productions/Sony Pictures Television

Mayim Bialik is reportedly stepping away from her remaining installments of Jeopardy! in solidarity with the picketing WGA writers, according to Deadline.

The trade says she had a final week of shooting to go in season 39 of the beloved quiz show, but will now let alternating co-host and former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings take the podium for those installments.

Jennings will close out this season’s new shows starting Tuesday, May 16, and wrapping up Friday, May 19; as always, multiple episodes are filmed per day.

