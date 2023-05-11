Power outage in Koehler

Tree falls on power line causing power outage in the Koehler area

Power went out to 141 Appalachian Power Company customers this morning at 8:40 a.m. and is not expected to be restored until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Radio traffic from the 911 Communications Center indicated a tree had fallen against a power line near The Mower Store at 134 Koehler Road and a first responder reported seeing arcing from the line.

At 8:54 a.m., Appalachian notified its customers by text and email that power was out in an area that includes the WHEE Radio transmitter site on Appalachian Drive.