Thursday, May 11, 2023
Power outage in Koehler

Tree falls on power line causing power outage in the Koehler area

Power went out to 141 Appalachian Power Company customers this morning at 8:40 a.m. and is not expected to be restored until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Radio traffic from the 911 Communications Center indicated a tree had fallen against a power line near The Mower Store at 134 Koehler Road and a first responder reported seeing arcing from the line.

At 8:54 a.m., Appalachian notified its customers by text and email that power was out in an area that includes the WHEE Radio transmitter site on Appalachian Drive.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

