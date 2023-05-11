Thursday, May 11, 2023
HomeNewsBusinessUber to launch flight booking feature on app in UK
Business

Uber to launch flight booking feature on app in UK

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Greg Bajor/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Uber will soon allow customers to book plane tickets directly through its app.

The new feature powered by online travel agent Hopper will roll out for users in the United Kingdom this summer. Customers can enter their destination and travel dates, select their desired flights and then pay directly on the Uber app. The company said users will also be able to choose their seat assignments in the app on flights with major carriers.

U.K. users can already book cars, buses, trains and boat transportation through the app.

Uber would not say if the program will be launched in the U.S.

“For now, we’re focused on piloting this ticketing feature in the U.K. and we’ll be closely monitoring customer engagement before we commit to a timeline to expand the feature to other markets,” a spokesperson from Uber told ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Five injured in Denver shooting, with one in critical condition
Next article
Trump denies knowing E. Jean Carroll during CNN town hall: ‘I swear on my children’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Local news

Local Weather

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Local news

Local Weather

Local scoreboard

POPULAR POSTS

Local news

Local Weather

Local scoreboard

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE