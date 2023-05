abile/Getty Images

(MILAN) — A parked van exploded in a busy section of central Milan in Italy on Thursday morning.

The carabinieri — or Italian police — said that it was not clear what caused the van to explode in the Porta Romana neighborhood of the city and that no further details are currently available.

The explosion left several other nearby vehicles on fire as black smoke billowed into the sky in the downtown area.

Story developing…

