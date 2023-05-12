Community Calendar

Saturday, May 13

Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast from 6-10 a.m. $8.

Uptown Farmers Market, 7 a.m. until noon.

Dick and Willie ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at 1900 Spruce Street.

Mother’s Day flower craft, 2:30 p.m. at Martinsville Library Branch.

Buddy Bee’s craft meet, 3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Monday, May 15

Startup Martinsville-Henry County Awards at 11 a.m. in City Council Chambers in Martinsville.

P&HCC Board meeting at noon.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting at 5 p.m.

Monday market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelter 3 and 4.

Tuesday, May 16

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees meet at noon at the Collinsville Library.

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Thursday, May 18

Crochet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Collinsville Library.

Paint by Prompt with Ashley Ullstein, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts, $80.

Patrick County Chamber Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pickle & Ash, $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Appreciation luncheon form 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frank’s Place, King’s Grant. RSVP by May 16 at 276-634-1000.

Shred day from 1-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway held by ValleyStar Credit Union.

Patrick County High School graduation, 7 p.m. at Patrick County High School.

Magna Vista High School’s Advanced Drama Class presents “An Evening with the Carol Burnett Show” from 7-9 p.m. in the auditorium. Tickets $8.

Saturday, May 20

County Breakfast, 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Dyers Store Fire Department, eat-in or take-out. Eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits and fried apples. $9 per plate.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary County Breakfast from 6:30-10 a.m. $10 for adult, $5 for child or dine in. Call in orders at 276-930-2113.

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, May 23

Henry County Board of Supervisors at 3 p.m. Public hearings at 6 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.