Friday, May 12, 2023
Corinne Foxx shares update on dad Jamie Foxx’s health, says he’s been “out of the hospital for weeks”

Corinne Foxx is sharing a surprising update on her dad, Jamie Foxx‘s, health.

The actress, 29, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share an “update from the family” regarding the Ray actor, 55.

Corinne shared a screenshot of a news story alleging that the Academy Award winner’s family was “reportedly preparing for the worst,” to which she said, “Sad to see how the media runs wild.”

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she continued. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Corinne’s post concluded by teasing, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Last week, Jamie broke his silence after he experienced an undisclosed “medical complication” in mid-April.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he shared on Instagram. “Feeling blessed.”

At the time of her dad’s “medical complication,” Corinne shared a now-deleted statement saying he was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and care.”

Jamie had been shooting his upcoming film Back in Action, which co-stars Cameron Diaz, prior to his health scare.

Recently, Nick Cannon said he would be subbing for a reportedly recovering Jamie on the Oscar winner’s music game show Beat Shazam, and Jamie’s friends had continued to post calls for prayers for him.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

