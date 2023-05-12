Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Energix Renewables announced earlier this week it is withdrawing plans to construct a solar farm in the Wirtz area of Franklin County following significant negative feedback from the community. The 20 megawatt solar farm, known as Mountain Brook Solar, was first proposed to the public earlier this year. Plans were for 92 acres of solar panels to be located on three parcels of property totaling 258 acres located at the intersections of Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney roads.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday more than $59.5 million in grants through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) for 14 projects serving 20 localities throughout Virginia. The VATI program provides targeted funding to extend service to areas that are presently underserved by any broadband provider. Henry County is included in the project and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission estimates construction could begin in January.

Power went out to 141 Appalachian Power Company customers Thursday at 8:40 a.m. and was not restored until about 3:30 that afternoon. The location of the outage knocked WHEE Radio off the air for most of the day Thursday. The 911 Communications Center indicated a tree had fallen against a power line near The Mower Store on the Koehler Road and a first responder reported seeing arcing from the line. At 8:54 a.m., Appalachian notified its customers by text and email that power was out and crews on the scene said it would likely be an all-day repair.

A suspected “swatting” call was made to the Rockingham County Communications Center on Wednesday night. At approximately 8:24 pm the center received a call from a subject who stated he had shot his mother and stabbed his younger sister. He went on to advise his name was Alex and he was located at 710 Westwood Dr. As officers were being dispatched the subject said he had barricaded himself inside the residence and intended to shoot police officers if they knocked on the door. Patrol Officers responded to the area, secured the perimeter and began evacuating neighbors. As the investigation evolved it was discovered that the residence of 710 Westwood Dr. was unoccupied. Police learned they were actively being filmed in a Tik Tok live video. “Swatting” is a term used to describe making hoax phone calls intended to fake police into sending a SWAT team out to respond. No arrests have been made.

WRITE IN: The FDA announcing major changes to blood donor eligibility this week, easing decades-old restrictions on gay and bisexual men and introducing a new risk-based questionnaire to help keep recipients safe. ABC’s Rhiannon Ally has more: VERBATIM: In recent years, the FDA has relaxed these rules but has not lifted them completely. The FDA says that this move could expand the pool of people eligible to donate blood and the FDA has been evaluating this for a long time and says it feels confident that based on the science, this will not adversely affect the safety or the availability of the blood supply.