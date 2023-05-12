Local Weather

Friday, May 12, 2023
A frontal system will bring increasing showers and thunderstorm chances this afternoon through the weekend. Rain chances could linger into early next week. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s through the weekend.

Mostly sunny today, mostly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms increasing to 60% on Saturday. Look for a high of 83 today, a low of 63 tonight and a high of 82 tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 80% Saturday night with a low of 61 and on Sunday look for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 78.

