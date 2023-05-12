Obituaries

Nancy F. Keffer, 80, died Monday. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-2 p.m. followed by the funeral at then burial at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Robert Allen King, 51, died April 28. A memorial service will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

William Tyrone Matthews, 79, of Bedford, died May 6. A memorial service will be held at Wright Funeral Service, Saturday, at 3 p.m. Burial will be private.

Lawrence Dale McGhee, 86, of Martinsville, died May 6. The family will receive friends on Saturday, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Collinsville where a Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Robert L. Price, 77, of Martinsville, died May 2. A visitation service will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the Price Family Cemetery.

Kenneth Andrew Wimmer, 80, of Bassett, died Wednesday. The funeral will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at Franklin Memorial Park immediately following the service.