Friday, May 12, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentWillem Dafoe, Catherine O'Hara and more reportedly joining 'Beetlejuice 2'
Entertainment

Willem Dafoe, Catherine O’Hara and more reportedly joining ‘Beetlejuice 2’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A Goblin is reportedly joining the self-described “ghost with the most.” The Hollywood Reporter says Willem Dafoe, recently seen reprising as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, will appear in Beetlejuice 2 for director Tim Burton.

As the trade reported, Burton’s Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will lead the follow-up to the 1988 supernatural comedy classic, with Michael Keaton reprising as the titular human-haunting demon and Winona Ryder again playing Lydia Deetz, now a mom to Ortega’s character.

THR also reports Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara, who played Lydia’s snobby mom in the original, will return for the movie, which will also star White House Plumbers lead Justin Theroux and The Matrix: Reloaded‘s Monica Bellucci.

The Warner Bros. film, co-produced by Brad Pitt‘s Plan B company, will be released September 6, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Survival expert Bear Grylls on being the O.G. of ice baths
Next article
Local news
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

Local Weather

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE