Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday at 4:35 pm on Route 220, just north of Taylor Road in Franklin County. A 2015 Toyota RAV4 pulled out of the Carilion Clinic, crossing the northbound lanes of Route 220, when the vehicle was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic, which was traveling north on Route 220. The driver of the Toyota was identified as Robert J. Montgomery, 87, of Wirtz,. Montgomery was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The passenger, Carol A. Montgomery was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Honda was driven by Jeremy W. Quarles, 25, of Roanoke. Quarles was wearing his seatbelt and was also transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash. Speed may have been a factor in the crash and charges are pending. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

WRITE IN: Staff from the White House and the offices of Congressional leaders are holding urgent talks this weekend – trying to find common ground on government spending cuts…as the U-S gets dangerously close to defaulting on its debt. ABC’s Elizaberth Schulze is in Washington…with more: VERBATIM: Time is running out to reach a deal – the Nonpartisan Congressional Budget office now warns of a “significant risk” the government won’t have enough money to pay its bills in the first two weeks of June. If that happens, up to 66 million Americans might not get their Social security payments on time. Federal workers and troops could go unpaid. Jobs would be cut, borrowing costs would spike. The White House tells me that it’s worried that just the threat of default is a risk to the economy and to Americans’ budgets.

WRITE IN: IV hydration therapy is a growing trend but is it safe? Promos claim that delivering a cocktail of vitamins and other nutritional supplements via an IV can increase energy, help you recover from hangovers, jet lag and boost wellness, beauty and recovery. ABC’s Tim Pulliam has more VERBATIM: Kelley Alexander is getting an IV drip but we’re not at the hospital or doctor’s office – we’re at Rejuve med spa – one of a growing number of businesses nationwide that offer IV therapy. Rejuve’s options include ‘hangover fix’, ‘immune booster’, ‘migraine or pain’ and even ‘beauty drips. Kelley is receiving the anti-aging drip (it’s self-care. You’re taking care of yourself.) The price for IV therapy can range from 100 to 1000 dollars and companies claim to offer many benefits, but some experts say benefits are unclear and this kind of IV therapy is not regulated by the FDA nor FDA-approved.

WRITE IN: Chemotherapy drugs used to treat cancer are increasingly in short supply in the U.S….says ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen: VERBATIM: Chemo drugs are again in the list of top-five drug classes affected by shortages according to the American Cancer Society. They include meds for triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer and leukemia. …A life-threatening issue, says the Cancer Society…citing expanded demand, supply shortages, limited manufacturing capacity, and low profit margins for generic drugs. It says some of the drugs don t have effective alternatives. The Food and Drug Administration’s telling drug makers to ramp up production. Chuck Sivertsen, ABC News.

Lead: CBS News Correspondent Jim Krasula has a look at one of the ways the nation’s growing shortage of licensed pilots is being addressed: —— Flight schools and community colleges that offer pilot certification training are seeing record numbers of students. It’s a good thing since so many older, experienced commercial airline pilots are retiring: OUT: Phil Pendelton is with Eastern KY University’s aviation program where enrollment has nearly tripled in the last four years. Jim K, CBS News