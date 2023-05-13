Local Weather

Discussion:

There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall today and tomorrow as periods of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall develop over the Blue Ridge mountains. A lee trough along with a sagging cool front will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through this evening. Sunday looks drier but isolated afternoon convection will develop for the mountains. Rainfall chances increase again late Sunday night into Monday for the entire area. Tuesday through Thursday look mainly dry and temperatures look seasonable.

Local forecast:

There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with a high of 78. Tonight the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be 60% with a low of 60. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a high of 77 and then a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight on Sunday and into Monday with a low of 53 and a high of 68. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 49 and mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 78.