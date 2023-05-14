Monday, May 15, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
94

Monday, May 15

Startup Martinsville-Henry County Awards at 11 a.m. in City Council Chambers in Martinsville.

P&HCC Board meeting at noon.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting at 5 p.m.

Monday market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelter 3 and 4.

Tuesday, May 16

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees meet at noon at the Collinsville Library.

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Thursday, May 18

Crochet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Collinsville Library.

Paint by Prompt with Ashley Ullstein, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts, $80.

Patrick County Chamber Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pickle & Ash, $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Appreciation luncheon form 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frank’s Place, King’s Grant. RSVP by May 16 at 276-634-1000.

Shred day from 1-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway held by ValleyStar Credit Union.

Patrick County High School graduation, 7 p.m. at Patrick County High School.

Magna Vista High School’s Advanced Drama Class presents “An Evening with the Carol Burnett Show” from 7-9 p.m. in the auditorium. Tickets $8.

Saturday, May 20

County Breakfast, 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Dyers Store Fire Department, eat-in or take-out. Eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits and fried apples. $9 per plate.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary County Breakfast from 6:30-10 a.m. $10 for adult, $5 for child or dine in. Call in orders at 276-930-2113.

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon.

Paper-shredding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ValleyStart Credit Union in Collinsville.

Tuesday, May 23

Henry County Board of Supervisors at 3 p.m. Public hearings at 6 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

Previous article
Obituaries
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Local Weather

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

Local Weather

Local news

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

Local Weather

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

Local Weather

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE