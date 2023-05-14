Local news

Monday, May 15, 2023
This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting at a business that left one man dead. Police responded to the Rocky Mount Bowling Center in the 1500 block of North Main Street just after 11 p.m. Friday. They found a man lying in the front parking lot unresponsive. 25-year-old Keith Anderson of Moneta was pronounced dead at the scene. Rocky Mount Police have charged Joshua Tyler Coleman of Callaway with second-degree murder.

Negotiations continued over the weekend over how to avert a U.S. debt default as staff for the White House and leaders of Congress try to find common ground on federal spending cuts. ABC s Elizabeth Schulze has more from Washington.

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Sunday for Peace Officers Memorial Day. According to the Office of the Governor, the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday and remain at half-staff until sunset.

More than 30 people attended a ceremony Saturday morning at the Dick & Willie Trail just off of Spruce Street. The Dyer family owned 200 acres near the construction that will bridge two sections of the trail and they’ve decided to donate the land that will act as a buffer to the new section of trail.

North Carolina’s governor flexing his veto power this weekend. ABC’s Mark Remillard reports:

Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man who allegedly threatened people at a graduation party
Local Weather
