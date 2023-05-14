Local Weather

Monday, May 15, 2023
Discussion:

Low pressure and a front will be over the southeast United States into Monday with high pressure over the Great Lakes, which will result in a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms mainly for the mountains. By Tuesday the chance of rain continues as a cold front crosses the Mid-Atlantic region from the north. Wednesday will be dry and cooler.

Local forecast:

Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 56. Mostly cloudy Monday with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 69. Mostly cloudy Monday night with a 20% chance of showers and a low of 56. On Tuesday there will be a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 79, and Tuesday night, a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low of 59. 

