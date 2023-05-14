Obituaries

Marth Magdalene Hicks, 80, of Ridgway, died Friday. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Willie Douglas Ingram Sr., 81, of Martinsville, died May 9. The visitation will be Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. with a service at noon at the Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church. Interment will follow and the funeral will be at Carver Memorial Gardens. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

David Kirk, 72, died May 9. The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Norris Funeral Services followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.

Theresa Elizabeth Schulte McGarry, 86, died May 10. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and a funeral mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at St. Joseph’s followed by a graveside interment at Roselawn Burial Park. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is in charge.

Pauline Daniell Nuzum, 101, of Bassett, died Thursday. A graveside service will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Kenneth Andrew Wimmer, 80, of Bassett, died Wednesday. The funeral will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at Franklin Memorial Park immediately following the service.