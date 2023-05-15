Monday, May 15, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Avatar: The Way of Water' splashing down on Disney+ and Max on...
Entertainment

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ splashing down on Disney+ and Max on June 7

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is making a splash on Disney+ and HBO’s rebranded streaming service, Max, starting June 7.

The follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time, which became the third highest following its December 2022 debut in theaters with a more than $2.3 billion haul globally, will come packed with supplemental features, as did its prior HD Digital and Blu-ray releases.

Nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, director James Cameron‘s The Way of Water earned the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, and some of those supplemental features give fans a peek at how Cameron and the wizards at Wētā FX brought the movie to life.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Look like a Queen (Charlotte) on your big day: Allure Bridals announces crossover with the ‘Bridgerton’ universe
Next article
Person looking for Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly attacks staffers with baseball bat
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE