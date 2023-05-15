Monday, May 15, 2023
HomeNewsPoliticsBiden plans to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli at NIH
Politics

Biden plans to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli at NIH

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden said Monday he intends to nominate a new director for the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist and cancer researcher, was picked by Biden as the successor.

“Dr. Bertagnolli has spent her career pioneering scientific discovery and pushing the boundaries of what is possible to improve cancer prevention and treatment for patients, and ensuring that patients in every community have access to quality care,” Biden said in a statement. “As Director of the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Bertagnolli has advanced my Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it.”

The statement continued, “She has brought together partners and resources from different sectors to launch groundbreaking efforts in cancer prevention and early detection, a national navigation program for childhood cancers, and additional programs to bring clinical trials to more Americans. Dr. Bertagnolli is a world-class physician-scientist whose vision and leadership will ensure NIH continues to be an engine of innovation to improve the health of the American people.”

If her nomination is confirmed, Bertagnolli will be the second woman as NIH director. She will replace Dr. Francis Collins, who left the agency in December 2021 after 12 years with the agency. Lawrence Tabak has been serving as interim director while Biden searches for a new pick.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
How to properly change your skin care routine for summer sun
Next article
Vice files for bankruptcy amid digital media struggles
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE