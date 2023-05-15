Tuesday, May 16, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentCould they BE any cuter? AI envisions the 'Friends' characters as toddlers
Entertainment

Could they BE any cuter? AI envisions the ‘Friends’ characters as toddlers

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Warner Bros. Television

The show Friends is still getting laughs on syndication and on streaming, but thanks to an Italian couple — and artificial intelligence wizardry — it’s now inspiring a new viral art collection.

Luca and Anna Allievi are the people behind the Instagram account the_ai_dreams, which was already popular for using AI to de-age celebrities to toddlers.

The project they started for fun has now taken a look at the Friends friends, reimagining Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel Green, Matthew Perry‘s Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer‘s Ross Gellar, Courteney Cox‘s Monica Gellar, Lisa Kudrow‘s Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc‘s Joey Tribbiani as cute little tykes.

To come up with the pictures, the couple used the software Midjourney, which, as reported, was recently used to produce photos of what historical figures would have looked like throwing up selfies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
CDC warns about potential risk of mpox ahead of summer gatherings
Next article
‘Horrific’: Ex-boyfriend arrested in slaying of kidnapped Detroit nurse
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE