Monday, May 15, 2023
“Do what you want. I got paid already”: Michael J. Fox on rumors of a ‘Back to the Future’ reboot

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox doesn’t think his beloved Back to the Future films should be remade, but in a conversation with Variety, the actor joked, “I’m not fanatical. Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already.”

That said, Fox expresses, “I don’t think it needs to be.”

The Emmy-winning actor and Parkinson’s advocate explains the trilogy’s director, Robert Zemeckis, and co-writer Bob Gale are fiercely protective of the franchise. Fox added, “I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it.”

Fox also addressed that at some point, he’s “sure somebody thought about” a fourth film in the BTTF franchise, but allows, “But I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s at that point, so I don’t know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after [1990’s] Part III had done well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

