Person looking for Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly attacks staffers with baseball bat

(FAIRFAX, Va.) — A person looking for Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly allegedly attacked two of his staffers with a baseball bat at his district office Monday, the congressman said in a statement.

Connolly, a Democrat, said the individual was taken into police custody and the two staffers who were injured were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day,” Connolly said in a statement. “The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”

“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need,” Connolly said.

Connolly also thanked the city of Fairfax Police Department, where is office is located, for coming to the aid of his staff.

The congressman has served Virginia’s 11th District since 2009. His district includes the region south of Washington, D.C.

Police have not released any information on the attacker or a motive for the incident.

