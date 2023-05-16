Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Megan Fox opens up about body dysmorphia and self-acceptance struggles

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Megan Fox is getting deep and personal about her journey towards self-acceptance and body image issues.

In a candid interview with Sports Illustratedthe 37-year-old actress, one of this year’s cover models, revealed her battle with body dysmorphia, expressing that she never truly sees herself the way others do.

“There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever,” she said.

Reflecting on her childhood, Fox shared how her obsession with conforming to societal beauty standards began at a young age.

As for why she had such an awareness of her body as a child, the actress couldn’t quite pinpoint the reason, but explained, “It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged.” 

Fox went on to share that she believes the “journey” to loving herself will be “never-ending” and while she understands physical appearance is the first thing people see, she wishes people noticed something else about her. 

“I wish everyone noticed my aura,” she said. “Because I have a rainbow Aura and it’s special.” 

Alongside Kim Petras, Martha Stewart, and Brooks Nader, Fox will grace the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, hitting newsstands on May 18th. 

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

