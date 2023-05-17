Wednesday, May 17, 2023
‘And Just Like That…’ gets a season 2 release date

Photo Courtesy of Max

Get your cosmos ready, because Max has revealed its Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… will be launching its second season with two episodes on June 22.

The streaming service announced that the sophomore frame of the continuing adventures of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw and her friends will contain 11 episodes.

After the double-shot on debut day, the remaining nine episodes will drop one at a time on Max each subsequent Thursday.

Joining SJP will be her co-stars and co-executive producers Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis; SATC vets Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and John Corbett; and returning AJLT leads Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

