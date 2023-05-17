Wednesday, May 17, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentConan sets off on Max travel series 'Conan O'Brien Must Go'
Entertainment

Conan sets off on Max travel series ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Former Late Night host Conan O’Brien has packed his bags for a new Max travel series, the newly rebranded streaming service announced Wednesday. 

Conan O’Brien Must Go is a four-episode series that’s currently in production. It “will feature O’Brien visiting new friends he’s met through his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan, where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world.”

Or as the flame-haired funnyman put it, “My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did.”

tease of the series opens with the Emmy winner, with a long beard and wearing full Viking armor, striding out before an assembly of similarly clad warriors and declaring himself Conan the Red. A few moments later, he admits, “Eh, I have to say, I’m really not feeling it,” and drops the act. 

The tease then shows Conan surprising a fan at his home in Norway. The trip also sees him swinging in on a new pal from Thailand, sampling the country’s notoriously spicy street food, getting into the ring at a Muay Thai gym and goofing around with locals at his other destinations.

A release date for Conan O’Brien Must Go has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Grand jury indicts Bryan Kohberger in connection with murder of four University of Idaho students
Next article
Supreme Court declines to block Illinois’ assault weapons ban
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE