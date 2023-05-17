Wednesday, May 17, 2023
In Brief: Hulu extending ‘The Kardashians’, and more

Hulu has given The Kardashians a 20-episode extension ahead of the show’s May 25 season 3 premiere, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The show’s initial order of 40 episodes was divided into three 10 episode “seasons,” meaning the extension would take the show through season 6. The Kardashians — starring Kris JennerKourtney Kardashian BarkerKim KardashianKhloé KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — ranks as the most watched debut in the platform’s history, per Hulu…

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to match wits with Venom. Deadline reports the actor has inked a deal to co-star in the Sony Pictures franchise’s third installment, opposite Tom Hardy, who plays the titular character and his alter-ego Eddie Brock. Ejiofor’s part has not been revealed. He’ll next be seen in Rob Peace, which he also directed…

ABC has renewed The Conners and Not Dead Yet for a sixth and second season, respectively, the network announced on Tuesday. America’s Funniest Home VideosAmerican IdolThe BachelorBachelor in ParadiseCelebrity Jeopardy!Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank are also set to return, along with the recently renewed Abbott Elementary. ABC is also adding 911 to its lineup…

 

