Thursday, May 18, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Deadpool 3' adds two more returning players
Entertainment

‘Deadpool 3’ adds two more returning players

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
L-R: Hildebrand, Kutsuna – Bennett Raglin/WireImage

As Hugh Jackman continues to pump himself back into Wolverine shape, the rest of the Deadpool 3 cast is rounding out. 

Deadline is reporting that original Deadpool cast member Brianna Hildebrand, who plays the mutant Negasonic Teenage Warhead, will be back for round three, as will her Deadpool 2 gal pal Yukio, played by Shioli Kutsuna

As previously reported, Rob Delaney will return from Deadpool 2 as the decidedly non-superpowered Peter, as will original DP players Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) and Stefan Kapičić (Colossus). 

Newcomers to star and producer Ryan Reynolds‘ troupe are Emma Corrin from The Crown and Succession Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox, will hit theaters November 8, 2024. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Hotter-than-normal temperatures possible for much of US this summer, NOAA says
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE