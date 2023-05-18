Thursday, May 18, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentDisney grounding its 'Star Wars': Galactic Starcruiser attraction in September
Entertainment

Disney grounding its ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser attraction in September

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2
Disney Parks

Disney is closing its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World Resort later this year, the company announced Thursday.

The vacation experience, which launched in March 2022 and provided guests with an immersive two-night adventure that blended Star Wars-like interiors with live entertainment like alien lounge singers and a live-action role-play element for guests, will embark on its “final voyage” September 28 to 30.

The hotel attraction, set aboard a cruise ship in space, had been praised for its innovation, but derided online after its launch in 2022 when fans found out a two-night stay could run as much as $6,000 for a family of four.

The statement announcing the closure alluded to the latter, noting, “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
With the high cost of drugs used for weight loss like Ozempic and Mounjaro, some users turn to compounding pharmacies
Next article
McCarthy praises debt limit negotiators, but GOP hardliners say talks should stop
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE