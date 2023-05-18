Thursday, May 18, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentGood news, everyone! New 'Futurama' episodes debuting on Hulu July 24
Entertainment

Good news, everyone! New ‘Futurama’ episodes debuting on Hulu July 24

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Hulu

On Thursday, Hulu dropped a teaser to the eighth season of the beloved, Emmy-winning one-time Fox animated series Futurama, noting its return on July 24.

The streaming service made a deal for 20 new episodes — two 10-episode seasons — of the show back in 2022, and after some negotiation with holdout John DiMaggio, who voices the robot Bender, managed to reunite the entire cast, which also includes Katey Sagal, Billy West and Phil Lamarr.

Hulu teases, “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Simpsons creator Matt Groening created the show with David X. Cohen, and it launched on Fox in 1999, running for four years. In 2008, Comedy Central aired a fifth season culled from four direct-to-video movies, before picking up new episodes of the show that ran for two more seasons between 2010 and 2013.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
What to know about the Montana TikTok ban
Next article
McCaul accepts State Department offer for Congress to review Afghanistan ‘dissent cable’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE