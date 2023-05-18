Secret Service officer recalled from Bill Clinton’s Bulgaria trip after off-duty altercation, agency says

Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A Secret Service officer was recalled from Bulgaria after there was “an off-duty altercation with hotel staff,” according to an agency spokesperson.

Former President Bill Clinton was scheduled to visit Bulgaria this month “for a convening of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI),” the Clinton Foundation announced last month.

“On May 10, a Secret Service officer assigned to support protective functions on an overseas trip to Sofia, Bulgaria was recalled to the United States by the Secret Service after an off-duty altercation with hotel staff,” a Secret Service spokesperson said. “A second employee who witnessed this incident was also recalled. The individuals were removed prior to the arrival of the protectee, and our Office of Professional Responsibility has opened an internal investigation into the incident.”

The Secret Service made headlines this week after it was reported that an unidentified man entered national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s Washington, D.C., home in late April. The alleged incident prompted a Secret Service investigation into how it could happen with agents supposedly on guard, according to an agency spokesperson. The news came to light this week.

As for the incident on President Clinton’s trip, the Secret Service says it has “extremely strict codes of conduct governing employee behavior and should this investigation reveal any policy violations or misconduct, individuals will face disciplinary action.”

“All employees involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave and access to Secret Service sites, facilities and computer systems has been suspended pending the results of this investigation,” the federal law enforcement agency said.

