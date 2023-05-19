Friday, May 19, 2023
An “honored,” emotional Harrison Ford gets standing ovation accepting honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

On Thursday, Harrison Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes International Film Festival, ahead of his Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny screening there for the first time.

A montage of Ford’s films played before he was called to the podium, about which a “very touched” 80-year-old Hollywood icon said, “They say before you die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life.”

Ford continued, honoring his “lovely wife” Calista Flockhart, who has “supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful.” He adding of the crowd, “You know: I love you, too. You’ve given my life purpose and meaning, and I’m so grateful for that.”

After shouting out his Dial of Destiny director James Mangold, and co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, Ford said, “I’m deeply honored, and humbled, but I got a movie you gotta see, it’s right behind me.”

The final Indy film also received a standing ovation, which lasted five minutes long, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

