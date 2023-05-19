This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

An escalating debt showdown on Capitol Hill. ABC’s Justin Finch reports from Washington…

The Republican House Freedom Caucus now wants debt ceiling talks suspended until the Senate passes the GOP passed house debt ceiling bill. That legislation calls for nearly five trillion in spending cuts before raising the debt ceiling. In the Senate – some in the president s own party are pressuring him with growing support for President Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling without congressional approval

Searching for victims…firefighters in Charlotte remained at the site of a horrific construction fire overnight/early Friday located near the city’s South Park Mall. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports flames consumed a partially completed seven-story apartment complex …

Firefighters pulled more than a dozen people from the building (Nats of fire) but at least one construction worker remained unaccounted for ( Just from the “Live” and the way the room filled up with smoke I didn’t see any hope) and, the family of 30-year-old Demonte Sherrill – a construction worker at the site – says his company called them to inform them that he did not survive. Sherill s mother watching his final moments play out on Facebook Live

Anyone who sends paper checks through the mail could be the target of an old scam that has seen a recent revival. ABC’s Brian Clark has details.

The scam begins when thieves are able to acquire a check, usually stolen from a mailbox, and then dip it into a chemical solution. (usually, it’s something like acetone that you can find in most nail polish removers, and that allows them to get the ink that users have used to write the check off of the check John Breault with the National Consumer’s League says sending money electronically is safer, but for people who want to write checks, he recommends a certain pen. (indelible Gel black in pen. What we’ve heard is that’s a little bit more difficult for the acetone to take off of the paper.) Brian Clark, ABC News

Artificial intelligence software may become easier to access on your iPhone with the Android version expected soon. ABC’s Andrea Fujii (foo-jee-EE) previews a new app…

The company OpenAI has launched an app for the popular software program Chat GPT available right now only on IOS devices. Developers say it will allow users to get instant answers without ads or sifting through results-tailored advice and professional input like feedback on ideas

An airbag inflator maker… digging in…. against demands from federal safety regulators. ABC’s Daria Albinger explains…

More than 33 million Americans don’t realize…they’re driving vehicles…which contain a potentially deadly threat….airbag inflators that can…..in rare cases…explode and spew shrapnel. And because of a dispute between federal regulators and a manufacturer…..they may not find out anytime soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants ARC Automotive to recall 67 million inflators. ARC’s refusing…and that could set up a court battle. Earlier this week, General Motors recalled nearly a million SUVs that have ARC airbag inflators. Daria Albinger, ABC News.