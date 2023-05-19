Friday, May 19, 2023
HomeNewsNationalLouisville police search for inmate who escaped through car window then briefly...
National

Louisville police search for inmate who escaped through car window then briefly kidnapped two

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Louisville Metro Police

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Louisville, Kentucky police are searching for a convicted felon who escaped police custody on Thursday and then briefly kidnapped two people, forcing them to drive him away.

A Kentucky deputy jailer was transporting Norman Wolfe, 31, when he kicked out the back window of an unmarked police vehicle and jumped onto Interstate 265 on Thursday, according to police.

Once he escaped the vehicle, Wolfe began running across several lanes of traffic on I-265, wearing orange clothing, according to police.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the inmate kidnapped two victims and forced them to drive him to River Road and Edith Avenue shortly after his escape.

Both victims were found unharmed, according to police.

As of Friday morning, Wolfe was still on the run, according to police. Area businesses and schools have been advised to take precautions as the search continues.

“LMPD’s Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal,” Louisville police said in a statement.

Prior to his escape, Wolfe was facing new charges of first- and third-degree burglary; fleeing and evading police; and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Anyone who sees Wolfe is advised to not approach him and call 911.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
FDA advisers vote in favor of RSV vaccine for pregnant people
Next article
‘John Wick’ franchise shoots past a billion bucks
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE