Teen girl charged with murder after classmates die from fentanyl overdose

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two of her classmates, authorities said Thursday.

Two teenage girls were found dead Tuesday at Fayette Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville, Tennessee, after overdosing on fentanyl. A third teenager was transported to the hospital in critical condition. One of the girls was 16 years old and the two others were 17 years old, according to the school district.

District Attorney Mark Davidson told ABC News the surviving girl was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

All three girls were juniors at the high school, which held its graduation ceremony just hours after the overdoses.

The school held a balloon release vigil for the students in the school’s parking on Thursday. The school also made counselors and religious leaders from across the district available to the community through next week.

“We want to send our thoughts and prayers to the families of the young ladies who lost their lives. A common thread throughout our district is family. This situation has rocked our family,” Versie Hamlett, Fayette County Public Schools’ superintendent, said in a letter to the community.

Murder charges for someone involved in overdose deaths are “unusual,” Davidson said.

“I’ve never seen it; not in a situation of this gravity,” he added, saying his office has charged adults for providing deadly drugs but never a juvenile.

The girl, who has not been named by officials, will appear in juvenile court June 7 for a status hearing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.