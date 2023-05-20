Community Calendar

Saturday, May 20

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon.

20th Annual Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the town of Stuart.

Paper shredding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ValleyStart Credit Union in Collinsville.

Sunday, May 21

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting with Distinguished Lecture, “The Revolutionary War in Southside Virginia and the Race to the Dan,” at 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse with William C. “Bill” Guerrant Jr., author, historian and president of the Pittsylvania Historical Society.

Monday, May 22

Fairystone State Park Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, May 23

Monet and milkshakes from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Ridgeway Branch Library.

Henry County Board of Supervisors at 3 p.m. Public hearings at 6 p.m.

Pollinator path work day from 4-6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, through Piedmont Arts.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

Saturday, May 27

Horsepasture Vol. Fire Department Country Buffet Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Adults $10, children under 10 $6

All carry-outs are $10. Eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, biscuits, gravy, and apples.

Tuesday, May 30

Sheriff’s Candidate Forum, Henry County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Saturday, June 17

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.