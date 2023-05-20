Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

While the White House says President Biden is hopeful an agreement can be reached to avoid defaulting on the nation’s bills, he is cutting his overseas trip short to revitalize talks between his party and the GOP to raise the debt ceiling. ABC’s Chuck Siversten tells us where Washington is at this weekend:

The US-facing default for the first time in history comes June first. after talks stalled Friday afternoon. Negotiators for the GOP and the White House met again for about 90 minutes Friday night, but say they ended the closed-door meeting with no progress and no set plans for the next meeting. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warning an agreement has to be made by Sunday for Congress to have enough time to pass the bill.

If you’re avoiding a colonoscopy there’s something new for you to consider. The F-D-A has approved pills that can replace a liquid laxative long required to prep for the potentially life-saving colon cancer screening. Doctor Jennifer Nayor a gastroenterologist in Massachusetts describes the pills as a game changer in the fight against colon cancer… ***TAG: Patients take multiple SUTAB pills before a colonoscopy to replace the liquid laxative

The purpose of a colonoscopy is to find growths, or polyps, in the colon that can be removed and therefore, prevent progression to colon cancer

A recall… of millions of candles. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

Target is recalling almost 5 million glass jar candles in various sizes and scents…with the brand name Threshold. -branded. According to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission, Target received over a hundred reports of the candles’ jars breaking or cracking. Six injuries – which included cuts and severe burns – were reported. Consumers with the recalled Threshold candles should immediately stop using them, say the regulators. You can take them back to the store or mail them for a full refund. Chuck Sivertsen, ABC News.

Cost is keeping many Americans from following their doctor’s medication recommendations. ABC’s Dave Packer reports.

One in five older adults admits high prices have kept them from following the instructions on their medication. A survey published in the Journal of the American Medical Association says those who don’t comply tend to be in their late 60s, have lower education and income, have poorer health, more chronic conditions, and take multiple meds. Over 50% employ coping strategies like sacrificing basic needs or acquiring debt. Researchers noted that inaccurate disclosure of prices caused patients to trust physicians less and increased the potential for prescription medication noncompliance. Dave Packer, ABC News

With temperatures warming, many are ready to cool off in backyard pools. But recent drownings of young children from New York to North Carolina are reminders that we need to keep our kids safe. ABC’s Dave Packer has more.

You’ve waited all winter. Now the time is here. ((People are opening their pools. They’re excited about the warm weather coming)) But that summer fun could quickly turn tragic for families with young kids. More children between 1 and 4 years old die from drowning than any other cause of death. Frank Verni is a pool safety pro in the Raleigh/Durham area who installs fences at private and public pools. ((A pool fence is the most important layer of protection. It’s a physical 4-foot barrier that a child cannot climb)) The CDC says a four-sided isolation fence that separates the pool area from the house and yard reduces a child s risk of drowning by 83%. Dave Packer, ABC News