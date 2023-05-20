Local Weather

Discussion:

Rain chances will increase during the late morning from west to east as a cold front approaches, triggering widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms. The cold front will pass across the central Appalachians this afternoon and will reach the Atlantic coast this evening. Dry high pressure is then expected to control the weather pattern for most of next week.

Local forecast:

Cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny today with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 79. The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 80% tonight with a low of 56. Sunny on Sunday with a high of 77 and a 20% chance of showers in the morning. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 53 and mostly sunny Monday with a high of 79.