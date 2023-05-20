Obituaries

Maxine Virginia Foley Hall, 96, of Bassett, died May 16. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will be at Henry Memorial Park following the service. The family will receive friends on Monday, at Bassett Funeral Service from 6-8 p.m.

Clarence Warren Harbour, 80, of Ridgeway, died May 18. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at Norris Funeral Services followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. and then burial at Mountain View Cemetery.

Katie Adeline Via Johnson Lane, 96, of Ferrum, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Union Primitive Baptist Church in Ferrum. Burial will be private. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Wayne R. Lewis, II, 70, of Collinsville, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Norris Funeral Service. The family will receive friends following the service.

John Robert Prater, 65, of Bassett, died Tuesday. A visitation will be held Saturday, from 11-12 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will be private.

Douglas L. Prillaman, 87 of Collinsville, died Tuesday. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 5-7 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home and on Monday, at 11 a.m. with the funeral at noon. The interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.

Dale Monroe Wilson, 69, of Axton, died Wednesday. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Abundant Life Fellowship. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private burial will take place at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Belvain Penn Wright, 80, of Fieldale, died Thursday. Funeral arrangements are pending. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.