Murder in Madison

At around 7:15 a.m. Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ramon’s Shell at 3656 US Highway 220. Madison, N.C., to a report of a deceased individual in the parking lot.

This is still very early on in the investigation. Information about the victim is not being released at this time as Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators work to identify the victim in order to notify the next of kin.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators believe this to be a homicide. The victim appears to have suffered several gunshot wounds. Anyone who may have any information about this homicide believed to have occurred around 4 a.m. this morning in the parking lot of Ramon’s Shell on U.S. 220 in Madison, is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.