Obituaries

Sunday, May 21, 2023
Maxine Virginia Foley Hall, 96, of Bassett, died May 16. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will be at Henry Memorial Park following the service. The family will receive friends on Monday, at Bassett Funeral Service from 6-8 p.m.

Clarence Warren Harbour, 80, of Ridgeway, died May 18. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at Norris Funeral Services followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. and then burial at Mountain View Cemetery.

Douglas L. Prillaman, 87 of Collinsville, died Tuesday. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 5-7 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home and on Monday, at 11 a.m. with the funeral at noon. The interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.

