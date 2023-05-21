Sunday, May 21, 2023
Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
31378

Baseball

The Nats beat the Tigers Saturday 5-2 and improve to 19-27 on the season. The two teams meet each other again for the rubber match this afternoon at 1:35 p.m.     

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

