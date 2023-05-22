Community Calendar

Monday, May 22
Fairystone State Park Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Martinsville City Council will hold a budget work session in Council Chambers at 6 p.m.
Henry County PSA meets tonight at 6 p.m. in the fourth-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building.
Patrick County Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m. in the Patrick County Administration Building on Rucker Street.
Tuesday, May 23
MHC Chamber of Commerce will hold its post-legislative session at 8 a.m.
Monet and milkshakes from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Ridgeway Branch Library.
Henry County Board of Supervisors at 3 p.m. Public hearings at 6 p.m.
Pollinator path work day from 4-6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, through Piedmont Arts.
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.
Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.
Friday, May 26
Carlisle graduation, 6 p.m., 300 Carlisle Road, Axton.
Bassett High School graduation, 7 p.m., Bassett High School football field.
Saturday, May 27
Horsepasture Vol. Fire Department Country Buffet Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Adults $10, children under 10 $6
All carry-outs are $10. Eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, biscuits, gravy, and apples.
Magna Vista High School graduation, 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School football field.
Martinsville High School graduation, 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football field.
Tuesday, May 30
Sheriff’s Candidate Forum, Henry County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 16
Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.
Saturday, June 17
Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.