Community Calendar

Monday, May 22, 2023
Monday, May 22

Fairystone State Park Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Martinsville City Council will hold a budget work session in Council Chambers at 6 p.m.

Henry County PSA meets tonight at 6 p.m. in the fourth-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m. in the Patrick County Administration Building on Rucker Street.

Tuesday, May 23

MHC Chamber of Commerce will hold its post-legislative session at 8 a.m.

Monet and milkshakes from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Ridgeway Branch Library.

Henry County Board of Supervisors at 3 p.m. Public hearings at 6 p.m.

Pollinator path work day from 4-6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, through Piedmont Arts.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

Friday, May 26

Carlisle graduation, 6 p.m., 300 Carlisle Road, Axton.

Bassett High School graduation, 7 p.m., Bassett High School football field.

Saturday, May 27

Horsepasture Vol. Fire Department Country Buffet Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Adults $10, children under 10 $6
All carry-outs are $10. Eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, biscuits, gravy, and apples.

Magna Vista High School graduation, 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School football field.

Martinsville High School graduation, 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football field.

Tuesday, May 30

Sheriff’s Candidate Forum, Henry County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Saturday, June 17

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

