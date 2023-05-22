In Brief: Kiefer Sutherland reports for ‘Juror’ duty for Eastwood, and more

Deadline reports that Jena Malone, Terrence Howard, Tom Everett Scott and Christopher Lloyd are set to start filming the supernatural thriller The Movers. The plot follows a family that moves into a seemingly charming neighborhood, only to discover that things are not as they seem…

Kiefer Sutherland has joined Nicholas Hoult in the Clint Eastwood-helmed legal thriller Juror No. 2, from Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter. Toni Collette and Zoey Deutch are also on board for the film that centers on “family man Justin Kemp — played by Hoult — who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma… one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the wrong killer,” per the studio. The film is set to start shooting this summer…

Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne and Outlander‘s Caitríona Balfe are joining Rami Malek in the 20th Century thriller Amateur, according to Deadline. The plot, per the outlet, follows “a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.” 20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

