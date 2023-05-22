Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Kyon Marquez Herbin, 20, has been arrested in Burlington, North Carolina, following the homicide that took place Sunday, May 21, at Purdum Woods Apartments in the 1500 block of Richmond Blvd. Herbin has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding. Shortly after 2 p.m., Sunday, officers arrived at Purdum Woods in Danville and found a 16-year-old at the K building, who died as the result of a gunshot wound. A 19-year-old victim was also shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Herbin is awaiting extradition back to Danville.

At around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ramon’s Shell at 3656 US Highway 220. Madison, N.C., to a report of a deceased individual located in the parking lot. This is still very early on in the investigation. Information about the victim is not being released at this time as Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators work to identify the victim in order to notify the next of kin. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators believe this to be a homicide. The victim appears to have suffered several gunshot wounds. Anyone who may have any information about this homicide believed to have occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of Ramon’s Shell on U.S. 220 in Madison, is asked to call the police.

WRITE-IN: President Biden, back from the G7 summit in Japan, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet Monday to try to jump-start debt limit talks. ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers has the latest.

VERBATIM: After talks between the White House and House Republicans went through starts and stops over the weekend, today President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet at the White House to try and reach an agreement on the debt ceiling and spending cuts. The two spoke by phone Sunday as the President made his way back from Japan. President Biden told reporters Sunday the call went well. McCarthy said the call was productive but emphasized the two sides are still apart. At issue is still where to cut federal spending and by how much. Karen Travers ABC News The White House

WRITE IN: A new study examines access to guns in young people who have a history of depression or suicidal thoughts. ABC’s Brian Clark has details.

VERBATIM: There are guns in one third of US households that have a children under the age of 18. A study published in the journal Pediatrics reviewed the impact of guns on suicidal thoughts- and found 27 percent teens with a history of depression or suicidal ideation believed they could access a gun- compared to 20 percent of those with no such history. However, the group with a history of depression group was not more likely to already own or possess a firearm when compared to others- experts say this shows the importance of restricting access especially among young people with depression. Brian Clark, ABC News

WRITE IN: Renewed warnings are issued ahead of Memorial Day weekend – amid a series of shark attacks across the country. A 13-year old in Fort Pierce, Florida, courageously fought off a shark while in shallow waters last week. ABC’s Jaclyn Lee reports on two more attacks since then: (NON-STANDARD OUT)

VERBATIM: College student Kevin Blanco – being taken away on a stretcher after a shark latched onto his leg while he was spearfishing with friends off the coast of Marathon, Florida. The attack left behind deep puncture wounds – but the aspiring doctor tying a tourniquet to save his own leg. He can’t stop thinking about the attack. (Kevin Blanco: When I go to sleep I think of the shark. I still see his gray figure.) In Hawaii – a tiger shark attacking a kayaker. While unprovoked shark attacks are rare – it happened 41-times in the U.S. last year.