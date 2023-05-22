Monday, May 22, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal Weather
Dailies

Local Weather

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
234

Discussion:

High pressure building into the area will be the dominant weather feature through mid-week bringing dry conditions and seasonal temperatures. The next cold front passes through the mid-Atlantic region on Thursday bringing a slight chance for showers and below-normal temperatures for late in the week.

Local forecast:

Mostly sunny with a high of 79 today. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 55. On Tuesday it will be partly sunny with a high of 78 and Tuesday night look for partly cloudy skies and a low of 49. Wednesday will be another partly sunny day with a high of 77 and skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 52. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 74 degrees.

Local Weather
Previous article
Local news
Next article
Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local scoreboard

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE