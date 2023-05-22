Local Weather

Discussion:

High pressure building into the area will be the dominant weather feature through mid-week bringing dry conditions and seasonal temperatures. The next cold front passes through the mid-Atlantic region on Thursday bringing a slight chance for showers and below-normal temperatures for late in the week.

Local forecast:

Mostly sunny with a high of 79 today. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 55. On Tuesday it will be partly sunny with a high of 78 and Tuesday night look for partly cloudy skies and a low of 49. Wednesday will be another partly sunny day with a high of 77 and skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 52. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 74 degrees.