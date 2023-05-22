Monday, May 22, 2023
Entertainment

Man in motion: Andrew McCarthy reunites with ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ co-star Demi Moore as part of “Brat Pack” doc

McCarthy, right, with ‘St. Elmos Fire’ co-stars — Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Andrew McCarthy is making the rounds, meeting up with his one-time “Brat Pack” as part of a new documentary.

As evidence, the actor-turned-TV director and author posted an Instagram photo of him and his St. Elmo’s Fire co-star Demi Moore, along with an image of them together in the 1985 movie.

Moore was just one stop on his way to try to catch up with the rest of the gang, which famously also included Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Rob Lowe, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy, and Molly Ringwald.

According to McCarthy, it had been “years and years” since he’d met up with the “wondrous” Moore; the pair are all smiles in the new photo, which also shows Moore clutching one of her beloved dogs.

McCarthy has recently been on the promotional circuit behind his bestselling book, Walking with Sam, about his 500-mile trek with his then-19-year-old son along Spain’s Camino de Santiago in 2021.

